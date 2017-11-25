Navy IDs three sailors lost in plane crash in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (WAVY) – U.S. Navy officials released the identities of the three sailors that were lost at sea after a plane crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa Wednesday afternoon.

The Navy identified Lt. Steven Combs, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Matthew Chialastri and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso Nov. 25 as the three Sailors lost in a C-2A Greyhound crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these Sailors,” said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet. “Their service and sacrifice will be lasting in Seventh Fleet and we will continue to stand the watch for them, as they did bravely for all of us.”

Combs was assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 and embarked aboard Ronald Reagan as part of Carrier Air Wing Five.

Chialastri was assigned to Ronald Reagan. His previous duty stations include USS America (LHA 6), Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30), the “Pro’s Nest,” in Jacksonville, Fla., and the Center for Security Forces Detachment Kittery Point, in Portsmouth, N.H.

Grosso was assigned to Ronald Reagan. His previous duty stations include the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Fla., and the Naval Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill.

An investigation is in progress.

