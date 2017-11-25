Greeneville moves past Marshall Co. into the Class 4-A title game

(GREENEVILLE) Greeneville had to overcome a 21 point deficit last Friday, but got off to a much better start today.

First quarter, down 3-0 when Cade Ballard rolling right and hitting Cameron Hite for the 4 yard touchdown. Greeneville up 7-3.

Then Greeneville going to the ground behind Ty Youngblood, “what’s up Youngblood” taking the hand-off and plowing in from a few yards out. Greene Devils up 14-3.

And they keep feeding him as Youngblood, goes straight up the middle 30 yards to the house. Greeneville leads 21-10 at the half.

And sealing this one in the 3rd was Ballard, finding a hole up the middle, cutting to the far sideline and then showing off the burners, the QB can run! 65 yard touchdown.

Greeneville is heading to the state title game, taking down Marshall County, 49-24.News Channel 11 sports Kane O’Neill was there and has this report.

Kenny, last season Greeneville saw its hopes of a championship come to an end right here at Burley Stadium and just one year later they are celebrating on that same field with a berth to the state championship game.”

(Nats: then there were two!)

“Been a long time. We fight the fight every year to try to do it and it’s sweet to get back for the guys that have been, but I was most excited for our guys that haven’t been.”

“I took a mental image of that scoreboard last year and I think that’s what drove me the last twelve months. Unbelievable drive in that locker room, unbelievable leadership in the locker room and think we all know what our goal is and we’re not done yet.”

“It’s our dream. We’ve been dreaming about it since we were in middle school as kids together and there’s nothing gonna be like it when we go up there on Friday.”