FBI searches for armed east Knoxville bank robber

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bank robbery Friday night that occurred in east Knoxville.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. A man, who disguised his identity with a mask, entered the Strawberry Plains branch of the Citizen’s National Bank.

The man was armed with a handgun, jumped the teller counter and demanded money. He then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI is asking anyone with any information to call the Knoxville field office at 865-544-0751