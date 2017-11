CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Roan Mountain of Carter County, Tenn.

As of 6 p.m., units were still arriving at the scene on Hogum Hollow Rd. Specifics of the fire are unknown at this time, according to Forestry Technician James Heaton.

Heaton added he is also mobilizing crews to respond.

