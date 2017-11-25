Bobcat found alive in grill of car after an hour-long drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia woman driving from Gloucester hit a bobcat on her way to Richmond on Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Richmond Animal Care and Control Facebook page, the woman hit something on her way to work in Richmond, which is about 60 miles west of Gloucester.

When she parked her vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University, she found a male Bobcat stuck in the grill of her car.

The agency was called to sedate and free the bobcat from the Toyota.

The bobcat suffered a small scrape on its back and didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

It was later transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment and release.