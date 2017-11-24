Wise County, VA Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

David Lee Barker, 45, was last seen November 21 at his home in the Stonega area of Appalachia, Virginia. A family member reported him missing two days later, November 23.

Police say they ran a cellphone tracker, which pinned Barker’s last known location about 20 minutes from Stonega in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Anyone with information should call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756.

