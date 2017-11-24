Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains found in Clinch area

HAWKINS CO., TN (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the Clinch area of the county.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said his office received a complaint around 1 p.m. Friday that a deer hunter discovered the body in a remote section of East Pumpkin Valley Road.

No other information is available at this time.

