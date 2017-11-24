Greeneville resident wins $100,000 playing Powerball

NASHVILLE, TN- A Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Greeneville woke up Thanksgiving morning a $100,000 winner.

The as-yet-unknown player matched 4 of 5 white balls drawn plus the Powerball in the Wednesday night drawing, which has a base prize of $50,000. Since he or she added the Power Play option for a dollar, the prize was multiplied by the Power Play number drawn, which was 2.

There were a total of 14,413 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee after the drawing. No information is available about the winner until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.1 billion in retailer commissions.