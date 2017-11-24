Black Friday shoppers search for deals at Tri-Cities shops



TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Thousands of shoppers spent the day working off their Thanksgiving turkey and hit the stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

News Channel 11 was there Thursday as eager bargain hunters flooded the Mall at Johnson City, but other shops didn’t open their doors to Black Friday customers until bright and early Friday morning.

“We opened this morning at 5 a.m. We had a line from the front doors down past Uncle Bucks,” said Kathy Booher, Events Coordinator at Bass Pro Shops.

A head count from Bass Pro showed nearly 1,400 customers flooded into the store in the hour after it opened.

One shopper getting in on the bargain action was Gina Edwards.

“My dad. I’m looking for him. He wants a denim shirt and he wants some blue jeans, so that’s what I’m looking for, and I think I found my daughter a blanket too,” said Edwards.

“It’s been pretty busy but it’s been organized chaos,” said Booher.

It was a busy day at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Johnson City, too.

“Looking for ammo, cheap ammo,” said Chris Hefflin.

“Five a.m. there probably were about 40 people lined up waiting on the buy one get one free on the firearms,” said Mickey Snyder, Store Director at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

It was a smoking hot deal, Snyder said, but not the only thing people were on the hunt for.

“We’re out shopping for some items for our kids,” said Melissa Bennett.

Unlike some who get a head start on holiday shopping Thursday, Bennett says she’s a traditional Black Friday shopper.

