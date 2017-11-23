Tri-Cities volunteers feed thousands of people Thanksgiving meals

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Volunteers spent the day feeding thousands of people across the Tri-Cities, making sure their neighbors had a welcome home for a hot Thanksgiving meal.

In Johnson City, Haven of Mercy fed about 4,000 people at its homeless shelter.

A full crew has worked around the clock at the Johnson City ministry since Saturday preparing a full Thanksgiving meal.

It’s a tradition that organizers say they’ve carried on for about 40 years now.

“Our ministry is to take care of the homeless and the heart broken and the helpless and the ones that are facing all kinds of addictions and troubles and this is a way for us to touch them and show them the blessings the Lord brings,” said the pastor at Haven of Mercy, Grant Rockley.

In Bristol, Virginia, volunteers served up turkey and dressing with all the trimmings.

The St. Luke Men’s Club has sponsored the annual free community Thanksgiving lunch for more than a dozen years.

Organizers say their doors are open to everyone, and Thursday nearly 300 people showed up.

It’s an event they say is a way to give back to the community that they’re thankful for.

Volunteers in Kingsport also dished out a Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Salvation Army.

Organizers say more than 60 people feasted on turkey, mashed potatoes and dessert.

“Everybody is happy. Folks are being fed and they’re happy. People are helping, and they are happy. This room is just energized with happiness today,” said Major Jayne May.

The Salvation Army told us they are thankful for the donations and volunteers that help them pull off the Thanksgiving event.

