Tennessee highways will see more THP troopers, no construction over Thanksgiving weekend

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it is stepping up patrols through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

THP said it will have troopers stationed every 20 miles on all interstates in the Volunteer State to help keep drivers safe. Toopers will be looking out for distracted and intoxicated drivers but they will also be on-hand in case drivers need help.

However, fewer state transportation workers will be on the roads this holiday weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation stopped all construction work and ended most road closures to prevent added congestion on the roads.

Long-term road closures will stay in place though and workers may still be out in some areas. TDOT is reminding people to drive safely and obey the posted speed limits.

Road work will resume on Monday morning.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.