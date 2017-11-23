Shoppers race to find the best Black Friday deals in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- An estimated 32 million shoppers hit the stores on Thanksgiving to get an early start on Black Friday.

In Johnson City, it was a race for the best deals as hundreds of shoppers filled the Mall at Johnson City to get an early start on their Christmas list.

Nikki Winter said she came out to the Mall at Johnson City just to browse with her family after Thanksgiving.

“We just thought that we would come out and see where all the good deals were at,” Winter said.

While some were just looking, others like Trevis Bachelor skipped the turkey this Thanksgiving so he could camp out at Best Buy to buy his son a brand new TV for Christmas.

“It was the only TV that was in his budget, so I have to be here,” Bachelor said. “The really good deals you have to get here early because they only give out certain amount of tickets.”

Winters said she was also trying to get a head start on her Christmas shopping.

“I got four girls, so you know I got to find a deal,” Winter said.

According to Winter, the best deals so far were found at Belk. The Mall at Johnson City will stay open until 1 a.m. on Friday so shoppers have enough time to search for the best Black Friday deals.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 164 million Americans will shop this weekend, either online or in person.

