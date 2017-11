(Sullivan Co.) Science Hill looking to remain unbeaten, facing Unaka and they got off to a hot start when Aliyanna Hill finding Alasia Smith for the lay-in, Toppers up 5-0.

But Unaka starting to heat up as Sydney Markland with the bucket and the foul. Then Lexi Garland from distance, buries the trey as the Lady Rangers took a 16-7 lead.

The Toppers battling back when Erin Egerbrecht from the top of the arc and Science Hill wins 49-44.