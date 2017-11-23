Red Cross releases report on Sevier Co. wildfire response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Red Cross released its one-year report Wednesday outlining its response to the Sevier County wildfires last November.

The Red Cross raised $1.6 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to the wildfires. As of Nov. 3, $1.5 million has been spent or committed to disaster relief. The $1.5 million is broken down as follows:

Individual Emergency Assistance & Recovery $979,000 (62%)

Food, Shelter & Relief Items $353,000 (22%)

Community Recovery $173,000 (11%)

Health & Emotional Support $81,000 (5%)

The Red Cross says the costs include the organization’s logistics, staff and technology expenses, as well the value of critical donated goods and services. It plans to spend the remaining funds by early December.

The report says the Red Cross invests an average of 91 cents of every dollar into humanitarian services and programs.

According to the report, more than 450 Red Cross workers helped thousands of people impacted by the fires, including:

More than 3,000 overnight shelter stays

Nearly 38,900 meals and snacks served

More than 3,200 relief items distributed

More than 3,200 health and mental health contacts made

More than 450 cases opened for people in need

Jerry Wear ran Boyd’s Bear distribution center a few months after the deadly wildfires. The Rotary-run center provided food, clothes and other necessities to thousands in Sevier County but many needed emotional help too.

“We started hearing that the children were waking up during the night thinking the house was on fire and that they would burn,” he said.

The Rotary club contacted Helen Ross Mcnabb Center and gave them $35,000 to help their people. Wear said that money was not enough so the Red Cross gave Helen Ross McNabb a $200,000 grant to provide mental health care.

“We can never say how grateful we are to the people who stepped up and gave up stuff to help our people,” Wear said.

The wildfires that swept through the area on Nov. 28, 2016 forced thousands from their homes, destroying more than 2,000 houses and other structures along the way. Fourteen people were killed in the fires.