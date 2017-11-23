Record number of people sign-up for Johnson City Turkey Trot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A record number of people registered for the annual Johnson City Turkey Trot this year.

Organizers expected 4,223 people to run through the streets of downtown Johnson City. The race is in its 12th year. Several streets will be closed during the event, including parts of Legion Street, State of Franklin Road and East Main Street. The race was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Money raised by the race benefits Up & At ‘Em, a non-profit organization dedicated to positively influencing the health and fitness of youth in the community through supporting programs and events in the region. Proceeds generated by the Johnson City Turkey Trot has allowed Up & At ‘Em to donate over $100,000 to schools and community projects.

News Channel 11 is a proud sponsor of the Turkey Trot and News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will emcee the pre-race show this year.

