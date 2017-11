ARLINGTON, TX- Elizabethton’s Jason Witten added another record to his hall of fame resume, becoming the all-time receiving yards leader on Thanksgiving.

Thursday was Witten’s 15th game on Thanksgiving. Witten entered the day just 25 yards short of the holiday record held by Detroit’s Herman Moore.

Witten finished the game with 44 receiving yards. Dallas would fall to the Chargers, 28-6.