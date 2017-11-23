Boil water advisory lifted for Exeter community

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

APPALACHIA, VA (WJHL) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for the southwest Virginia community of Exeter.

The Wise County Virginia Office of Emergency Management posted the notice on its Twitter page, saying the boil water alert had been lifted as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Wise County EMA issued the boil water notice Monday after a water main break.

The decision means people in the Exeter community can now consume tap water without having to boil it first.

 

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s