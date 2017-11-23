Boil water advisory lifted for Exeter community

APPALACHIA, VA (WJHL) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for the southwest Virginia community of Exeter.

The Wise County Virginia Office of Emergency Management posted the notice on its Twitter page, saying the boil water alert had been lifted as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boil water advisory for Exeter has been lifted as of 3:30PM today 11/23. — Wise County VA OEM (@wisevaoem) November 23, 2017

The Wise County EMA issued the boil water notice Monday after a water main break.

The decision means people in the Exeter community can now consume tap water without having to boil it first.

