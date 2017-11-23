12th annual Turkey Trot draws record number of runners

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The cold weather didn’t keep people from running through the streets of downtown Johnson City Thursday morning.

In fact, a record number of people registered for the 12th annual Turkey Trot.

Elizabeth Kuebel was there for the race’s biggest year yet, with 4,223 participants.

“It just tells me that people want to be together, and what you see out here are families all coming out before they enjoy Thanksgiving,” said Jenny Brock, co-director of the race.

But before the runners wound their way for 3.1 miles from Main Street through Downtown, the crowd was treated to a big surprise.

During the National Anthem, a skydiver jumped out of a plane carrying the American flag and landed right at the finish line.

“I think it’s a time for us today in this country to be thankful for what we have and quite honestly be thankful for the part of the country we live in right here,” Brock said.

A day to give thanks at an event started for families to do something healthy together.

Some showed up for the first time, and others said they have made it part of their holiday tradition.

“It’s fun. You see all your neighbors and friends and everybody is just out here, it’s families, and it’s just a great time to celebrate Thanksgiving,” said participant John Wright.

Money raised by the race benefits Up and at ‘Em, a non profit organization dedicated to positively influencing the health and fitness of youth in the community.

