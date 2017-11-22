WJHL’s Sur-Pies Squad gives out dozens of pies ahead of Thanksgiving

(WJHL) – The mad rush to grab last minute items for Thanksgiving Day meals is happening now around the Tri-Cities.

But the News Channel 11 Surprise Squad — or rather the Sur-Pies Squad — is helping make Turkey Day preparations a little easier.

Sara Diamond and Kenny Hawkins were out-and-about on Wednesday giving away free pies to unsuspecting people throughout Johnson City.

Our team gave away dozens of pies on Wednesday at the Mall at Johnson City, Sports Clips and Walgreens.

