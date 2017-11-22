TWRA: Carter Co. wildlife officers charge four with illegal importation of deer

CARTER COUNTY, TN – TWRA Wildlife Officers have placed charges on four hunters who illegally imported white-tailed deer carcasses from a state with the confirmed presence of Chronic Wasting Disease.

The hunters brought the entire deer carcasses into Tennessee that had not been properly prepared, as required by law.

On the opening day of muzzleloader season, Nov. 11, and the opening day of rifle season, Nov. 18, Carter Co. Wildlife Officers Dennis Ward and John Ripley charged four hunters with illegally importing deer carcasses from Virginia, a state that confirmed the presence of CWD in 2009.

Last year, only portions of Virginia where CWD had been detected were banned however this year, importation restrictions apply to the entire state.

In the effort to help prevent CWD from entering Tennessee, TWRA has placed importation restrictions for cervids, including deer, moose, and elk carcasses from any state that has found a positive case of CWD.

Carcasses and other cervid parts from the CWD-positive states that may be brought into or possessed in Tennessee include:

Meat that has bones removed

Antlers, antlers attached to clean skull plates, or cleaned skulls (no meat or tissues)

Cleaned teeth

Finished taxidermy, hides and tanned products

A list of states and Canadian provinces that are included in the restriction can be found at http://www.tn.gov/twra/article/cwd-carcass-importation-restrictions.