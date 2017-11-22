Sexual assault reported at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University Public Safety officials said a sexual assault was reported to campus police on Tuesday.

According to an ETSU news release, the alleged assault took place sometime between Sept. 6 and Oct. 15 in parking lot 22.

A female student reported that she went to her vehicle between 12 and 1 a.m. and was in the process of getting her keys out when an unknown person approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

According to the release, no suspect description could be provided.

