Report: Chip Kelly turns down Tennessee offer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As (g)rumors continue to swirl in Knoxville around which coach will replace ousted Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, it appears one name has been removed from the conversation.

USA Today reported Wednesday morning that Chip Kelly turned down an offer from Tennessee to take over the reins of the football program.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Kelly met with UCLA officials Tuesday and is expected to decide between the Bruins and the Florida Gators in the coming days. ESPN also says that former UCLA signal caller Troy Aikman is coordinating the drive to get Kelly to Los Angeles.

Kelly, the former Oregon Ducks and Philadelphia Eagles head coach, could also be interested in an offer from Arizona State, according to USA Today.

The offers from Tennessee, UCLA and Florida are thought to be in the $6 million a year range.

Tennessee fired Jones on November 12 after five seasons with the team.