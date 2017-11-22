Red Cross releases report on Sevier Co. wildfire response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Red Cross released its one-year report Wednesday outlining its response to the Sevier County wildfires last November.

The Red Cross raised $1.6 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to the wildfires. As of Nov. 3, $1.5 million has been spent or committed to disaster relief. The $1.5 million is broken down as follows:

Individual Emergency Assistance & Recovery $979,000 (62%)

$979,000 (62%) Food, Shelter & Relief Items $353,000 (22%)

$353,000 (22%) Community Recovery $173,000 (11%)

$173,000 (11%) Health & Emotional Support $81,000 (5%)

The Red Cross says the costs include the organization’s logistics, staff and technology expenses, as well the value of critical donated goods and services. It plans to spend the remaining funds by early December.

The report says the Red Cross invests an average of 91 cents of every dollar into humanitarian services and programs.

According to the report, more than 450 Red Cross workers helped thousands of people impacted by the fires, including

More than 3,000 overnight shelter stays

Nearly 38,900 meals and snacks served

More than 3,200 relief items distributed

More than 3,200 health and mental health contacts made

More than 450 cases opened for people in need

The wildfires that swept through the area on Nov. 28, 2016 forced thousands from their homes, destroying more than 2,000 houses and other structures along the way. Fourteen people were killed in the fires.