Norfolk Southern: Exeter Road reopens following Saturday train derailment

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Norfolk Southern Corporation officials said Wednesday that Exeter Road — a road that was closed following a coal train derailment Saturday night — has reopened.

“Exeter Road was reopened to vehicular traffic at noon today (Wednesday), after NS finished clearing the railroad crossing and road of debris,” according to Jonathan Glass, public relations manager, said. “Motorist are urged to use caution traversing the road. Concrete barriers have been placed on both sides of the road pending NS’ removal of remaining debris pushed to the roadside.”

On Monday, Glass said Norfolk Southern plans to start replacing train-warning devices at the crossing that were damaged by the derailment, including installing a new cantilever signal with flashing lights and crossing gates with lights.

Glass said train and crew personnel will continue to flag the crossing to alert motorists of trains until then.

Next week, crews are planning to put a temporary patch of pavement at the crossing to make it smoother for motorists, and will repave the crossing permanently after installing new rail on track panels used to replace track damaged by the derailment, according to the release.

“NS expects to resume train operations over the rail line today (Wednesday) at around 4 p.m. NS typically runs one train a day over the line, known as the St. Charles Branch Line. To restore train operations, NS track maintenance-of-way employees replaced about 1,100 feet of damaged track,” Glass said.

