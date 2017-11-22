Millions of Americans to travel this Thanksgiving week

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“I think everyone’s on the same page trying to get to where they need to go before Thanksgiving,” said Koby Ellick who is traveling to Kentucky from Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Walker family is traveling hundreds of miles from Maine to Decatur, Tennessee.

“We’ve been on the road for a little over a week and we’re feeling the effects I’m afraid to say,” said Tom Walker.

According to AAA, 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from their home this week. That’s up 3.3 percent from last year.

1.16 million of those travelers are Tennesseans.

The nationwide gasoline average is at the highest point since 2014. But this is the most Thanksgiving travelers on the roads since 2005.

People aren’t just traveling by car.

“Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest weeks here at Tri-Cities Airport and especially Wednesday and Sunday of this week are our two busiest days,” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Tri-Cities Airport, Kristi Haulsee.

AAA said nearly 37,000 Tennesseans are taking a flight at some point this week, a 4% increase over last year.

The Abernathy family flew in to visit family from Houston, Texas where they had a year of ups and downs.

“It was wild with Hurricane Harvey and the Astros,” said Lance Abernathy.

But they said the long trip was worth it to be with loved ones this holiday.

“Oh it’s awesome, very special. Family is everything, so we’re glad to be home with them.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.