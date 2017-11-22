Men arrested after meth found in Johnson City traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say two men are behind bars on multiple charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said on Tuesday, they found five grams of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms during a search of the vehicle — in south Johnson City.

Jaire Hussey, age 25 of Elizabethton, and Antonio Jackson, age 23, were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Hussey was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of the window tint law. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Jackson was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $21,000 bond.