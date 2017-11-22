Men arrested after meth found in Johnson City traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say two men are behind bars on multiple charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said on Tuesday, they found five grams of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms during a search of the vehicle — in south Johnson City.

Jaire Tyler Hussey (Source: Washington County Detention Center)

Jaire Hussey, age 25 of Elizabethton, and Antonio Jackson, age 23, were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Hussey was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of the window tint law. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Antonio Lee Jackson (Source: Washington County Detention Center)

Jackson was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $21,000 bond.

