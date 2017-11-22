Man convicted of Greene Co. robbery, escape sentenced to 25 years

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man convicted of robbing a Greene County bank and escaping from the Washington County Detention Center learned his fate this week.

Timothy England was convicted in two separate trials earlier this year of attempted escape, escape, armed bank robbery and using a gun in a crime.

These charges were placed as the result of a credit union robbery in December 2015 in Greeneville and England’s escape from the Washington County Detention Center in summer 2016.

He was sentenced Tuesday, in federal court, on these convictions to 25 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

England must also make nearly $20,000 in restitution. That is the amount stolen from the credit union.

The court also strongly recommended that he receive 500 hours of substance abuse treatment.