Man arrested after stolen car spotted, high-speed chase in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Hawkins County say a man was arrested on multiple charges after he was spotted in Hawkins County, TN driving a stolen car.

The chase for the suspect started in Hawkins County and ended in at the Virginia state line. But the suspect, 34-year-old William Davis, was arrested eventually in Hawkins County.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday night around 10:25 p.m. a deputy patroling Carters Valley Road checked on a stolen car report in the Watterson Gap Road area.

A witness said she spotted the stolen car, a 2007 Honda Accord, on Watterson Gap Road.

Afterwards, a deputy spotted the car matching the description and attempted to stop the car by turning on the blue lights and siren, but the car continued east on Carters Valley Road. The deputy reports, speeds reached 105 miles per hour, at one point. The deputy noted he saw the car pass three other cars illegally.

The car continued towards Lynn Garden Road in Kingsport and then north into Virginia.

The deputy then passed the info about the car and the chase to Weber City police.

A police officer spotted the Honda parked in a yard in the 100 block of Pierce Street. But the front right tire was missing.

Minutes later, a neighbor told police a man and a woman approached him wanting to use his phone and needing a ride. The neighbor told police he gave the two a ride to the Dollar General Store on Carters Valley Road in Hawkins County.

Deputies followed up on the tip and found the man and the woman identified as William Davis, 34, and Heather Caldwell.

Both Davis and Caldwell had active arrest warrants for failure to appear.

Davis was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, speeding, passing a double yellow line, violation of light law, felony evading arrest, possession of stolen property, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The car was reported stolen to the Rogersville Police Department.

Investigators found five syringes in the car.

Davis and Caldwell were both booked into the Hawkins County Jail.