LIST: Tri-Cities area Christmas parades, events

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is in your corner and we are helping you get into the holiday spirit with this list of Christmas parades.

We are also making a list of Christmas-themed events. If you have an event you’d like to be featured here, send an email with all the details and even a flyer to news@wjhl.com.

JOHNSON CITY, TN

Johnson City Christmas Parade

December 2

11:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Johnson City

300 East Main Street

For more details call (423)930-8076

Website: http://www.downtownJC.com

KINGSPORT, TN

Kingsport Christmas Parade

December 2

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Downtown Kingsport

For additional details, please call (800) 743-5282

BRISTOL, TN /VA

Bristol, TN,VA Christmas Parade

December 7

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Bristol

Hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce

Starts on Bob Morrison Blvd

Jolly ole Saint Nick will make his presence known.

More than 150 floats from local business, bands, schools

Deadline to register- December 1

Click here for more details.

ELIZABETHTON

ElIzabethton/Carter County Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 2 6:00 p.m.

Deadline for entries Monday, November 27 – 4:00 p.m.

Phone: 423.547.3850

Find a link to apply here: http://www.elizabethtonchamber.com/pages/christmas-events

BLOUNTVILLE, TN

Historic Blountville Christmas Parade

December 9

2:00 P.M.

Downtown Blountville

Line up begins at Keystone Drive and continues to HWY 126 and will end at the Sullivan County Courthouse.

No registration, participants will line up at Keystone Drive beginning at 1 PM.

Call 423-323-4660 for more details.

BLUFF CITY, TN

Bluff City Christmas Parade

December 9

5:00 p.m.

Main Street in Bluff City

Theme: Under the Christmas Tree

JONESBOROUGH

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough series to take place in Tennessee’s Oldest Town

Activities every Saturday from November 25th to December 16th.

Each Saturday will offer a variety of events from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. along with caroling, visits with Santa, music, storytelling and extended holiday shopping hours in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. The public is also encouraged to bring a new or gently used gift for St. Nick to deliver to less fortunate children in the area. A festive holiday market will be available on the Plaza of the International Storytelling Center featuring handmade crafts, jewelry, and holiday items. Santa will also be on site at the downtown Courthouse each Saturday for pictures and visits with children. Be sure to bring your letters to Santa and drop them off in the mailbox by December 16th and receive a reply from the jolly old man himself. We also offer free gift wrapping on any purchases made in Downtown Jonesborough during the Saturday events. Just bring your packages to the International Storytelling Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the above-mentioned Saturdays.

The series will kick off with Whoville on Saturday, November 25th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. complete with the Grinch and other characters. Dress as your favorite Whoville character and get a “Grinch treat”. Then at 6 p.m., we welcome you to join us as we officially kick off the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Tree. Music and Storytelling will lead up to the lighting of the large Frasier Fir beside the Washington County Courthouse in downtown.

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues on Saturday, December 2nd with Doggone Christmas from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring your furry friends for pictures with Santa, enjoy treats and be sure to check out the pet-friendly items at the Christmas Market.

Join us at 1 p.m. for contests including Ugliest Christmas Dog Sweater, Best Holiday Costume and Pet/Owner Lookalike. The Pet Parade will begin shortly after the contests, in front of the downtown Courthouse. Donations will also be accepted for the Washington County Humane Society.

One of the season’s favorite events, At Home with Santa will take place on December 9th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, International Storytelling Center and throughout Downtown. Pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, children’s storytelling, games and more will all be taking place. Be sure to visit Santa Mart where children can purchase and wrap gifts for family members. The much-anticipated Historic Jonesborough Christmas Parade will also take place that evening starting at 6 p.m. The lighted parade will travel through the festively decorated historic district from Boone Street to Main Street. Immediately following the parade join us at the Courthouse for the Annual Turkey Toss and maybe you’ll be one of the lucky recipients to win a free Christmas turkey, sponsored by JAMSA.

The series will conclude on Saturday, December 16th with the Christmas Church Stroll from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Churches in the downtown historic district welcome you to come into their sanctuaries and see their beautiful holiday decorations and enjoy music, hand bells and more. Hosts will also be available at each location to tell you about the history and architecture of each church. All located within easy walking distance of the downtown area, make sure to visit the shops and get all your last-minute gifts while you’re here. For more information on our Christmas events, visit http://www.jbochristmas.com or call the Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.

ABINGDON, VA

Abingdon Merchants’ Holiday Open House

Sunday, November 19th, 1pm to 6pm

Kick off the holiday season with a town-wide open house, hosted by Abingdon’s merchants. Jump-start the holiday season, with extended shopping hours (1pm to 6pm), free holiday concerts, and free refreshments at many stores. New this year, Abingdon’s businesses will compete for the most over-the-top window display, inspired by Barter Theatre’s “White Christmas.” For more information, go to VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/Christmas

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 25th, 11am to 7pm

Skip the Black Friday madness, and head to downtown Abingdon for Small Business Saturday. Abingdon will celebrate with free family activities and extended merchant hours 11am to 7pm. Roasted chestnuts will be on sale at Main Street Town Park starting at 11am until supplies run out, and the cast of Barter Theatre’s “Rudolph” will be caroling 11am to 1pm on West Main Street. block between Cummings and Russell Road. For more information, go to VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/Christmas

Santa’s Mailbox

November 15 – December 10

Make the holidays extra special for your little ones this year with a personal letter from the big guy, postmarked from North Pole, Alaska. Write your letter to Santa, and drop it in Santa’s Mailbox, located next to The Candy Shed at 272 W. Main Street in downtown Abingdon. Letters must be dropped off between November 15 and December 10, and must include a name and full return address. For more information, go to VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/Christmas

Abingdon Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade

December 1st and 2nd

Friday, December 1st is the annual Abingdon Christmas Tree Lighting, at 6:00pm At the Market Pavilion on Remsburg Drive. Saturday, December 2nd is Abingdon’s Annual Christmas Parade, presented by the Kiwanis Club, 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Abingdon Baptist Church will offer free cocoa and hot cider during the parade, while the American Chestnut Foundation will offer roasted chestnuts for sale. Both events are free, and Abingdon’s merchants and restaurants will be open late to welcome families.