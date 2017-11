LIST: Area store opening times for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Whether you’re needing a last minute ingredient for your grandma’s famous sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving dinner or you’re trying to strategically plan all of your Black Friday stops, we’ve got you covered on some store opening times for both days.

The following is our list of area stores and their opening times:

GROCERY STORES:

Kroger:

Thursday: Closing at 6 p.m.

Food City:

Thursday: Closing at 3 p.m.

Ingles:

Thursday: Regular store hours

RETAIL:

The Mall at Johnson City:

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. / Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

JCPenney:

Thursday: 2 p.m. – Midnight / Friday: Midnight – 10 p.m.

Belk:

Thursday: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. / Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target:

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. / Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sears:

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors:

Thursday: Closed / Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. / Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. / Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Pinnacle:

Thanksgiving Day –

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Boot Barn – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rue21- 4 p.m.

Belk – 4 p.m.

Old Navy – 4 p.m.

Steak N Shake – Noon – 10 p.m

Most other tenants opening 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Black Friday –

Bass Pro 5 a.m.

DICK’S Sporting Goods – 5 a.m.

Old Navy – 5 a.m.

Belk and most others will open at 6 a.m. / Most locations set to close around 9 – 10 p.m.

The Falls:

Check sites for hours

