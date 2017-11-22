Johnson City police arrest man for selling prescription drugs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police say they arrested a man on multiple counts of selling drugs.

Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation, that began in August, into the illegal distribution of prescription oxycodone pills.

Investigators say on two different occasions Deon Presnell, age 21, sold oxycodone pills to someone who was working for law enforcement. Police said this happened on two different occasions.

Presnell was charged with two counts of selling schedule II drugs.

Presnell is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.