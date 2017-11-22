JCPD to host church security program

From Johnson City Police:

In response to recent incidents of violence at churches around the nation and local concerns, the Johnson City Police Department, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Johnson City Office and the Office of the District Attorney General of the First Judicial District, will be hosting a church security program on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This presentation will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert Street, Johnson City, in the dining room.

The program was developed in partnership with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purpose of educating houses of worship on emergency preparedness, recognizing the need for churches to be open and welcoming to members and visitors while promoting safety and security for those attending services.

This presentation is open to the leadership and security team members of local houses of worship. Seating is limited at the Memorial Park Community Center venue, so please register by calling or emailing Administrative Coordinator Marti Oliver at (423) 434-6159, moliver@johnsoncitytn.org, with no more than four representatives per church.

The Johnson City Police Department is also offering security walk-throughs for local houses of worship upon request to provide general building security advice.

For more information contact: Becky Haas, Crime Prevention Programs Coordinator, at bhaas@johnsoncitytn.org Major Karl Turner, Operations Division, at kturner@johnsoncitytn.org