Haven of Mercy prepares to feed thousands in Johnson City for Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A homeless shelter in Johnson City is preparing for a huge meal on Thursday. The Haven of Mercy Ministries spent Wednesday getting ready to feed about 4,000 people for Thanksgiving.

News Channel 11 visited the volunteers in the hours leading up to Thanksgiving where they said it’s been “controlled chaos” as they rush to prepare Thanksgiving meals for thousands.

Haven of Mercy Assistant Director Bill Wade said these meals wouldn’t be possible without donations from the community.

“It’s a way of giving back,” Wade said. “It’s a way of taking care of those who are less fortunate.”

Volunteer Lindsey Hardie said she knows how important this Thanksgiving meal is to many people in the community.

“It means a lot, because I use to be in that position and not have a lot,” Hardie said. “I’ve been on and off homeless for half my life and I’ve been in and out of a lot of different shelters.”

Hardie said she is happy to be on the other side of the table this year by serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Wade said there will at least a hundred volunteers serving meals Thursday at the Haven on Mercy.

“You never have to look far to find someone less fortunate than yourself and no matter how bad things are you just have to keep that in mind,” Wade said.

The Haven of Mercy will be serving Thanksgiving meals from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 123 W. Millard St. in Johnson City.

There will be several other community Thanksgiving Day meals served around the region.The Kingsport Salvation Army will host a free meal from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. St. Luke United Methodist Church on North Street in Bristol, V.A. will offer a free meal to the community from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

