Grandview Elementary FCA group takes field trip to volunteer at Good Samaritan Ministries

Johnson City, TN (WJHL-TV) Students at Grandview Elementary n Telford took a one of kind field trip on Tuesday.

Nearly three dozen members of the FCA Chapter at the school spent the day volunteering their time at Good Samaritan Ministries in downtown

Johnson City,TN

The students packed and organized food boxes. Others prepared donor packets. It’s a busy time for Aaron Murphy and his staff at Good Samaritan and

these young students were there to lend a hand and learning a little bit about giving back during this thanksgiving day holiday week.

