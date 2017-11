GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Earlier this week, a Greene County Grand Jury indicted 24-year-old Justin Pridemore on the charge of rape of a child.

In addition, Pridemore is charged with aggravated sexual battery — which is currently pending in the Greene County General Sessions Court. That charge, aggravated sexual battery, landed him in the TBI’s most wanted list last week.

The Greeneville Police Department says the community played a “crucial role” in his capture.

