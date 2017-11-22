Former Blackman star Jauan Jennings dismissed from Tennessee football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Blackman star Jauan Jennings and arguably the Volunteers best wide receiver has been dismissed from the Tennessee football team following an expletive-laced tirade on social media.

On Wednesday, Jennings posted a video on Instagram criticizing the Tennessee football coaching staff with cursing and name calling throughout .

“The coaching staff is holding us back,” Jennings said. “Please, Tennessee send us a great-(expletive) coaching staff.”

Jennings went on to say, “It ain’t nothing to do with no players. It ain’t nothing to do with no (expletive) injuries (expletive). It’s straight (expletive) coaching.”

The wide receiver has not played since requiring surgery after dislocating his wrist in the season opener against Georgia Tech and was in the stands as the Vols lost to LSU 30-10 this past weekend.

“In consultation with vice chancellor/director of athletics John Currie, I have made the decision to dismiss Jauan from our program,” interim head coach Brady Hoke said in a statement. “Representing the University of Tennessee football program is a privilege.”

Jennings leaves Tennessee with career numbers of 57 catches for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns in 26 games.