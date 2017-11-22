Dolly Parton shares walnut pie recipe

(WATE) — Dolly Parton shared her recipe for walnut pie for your Thanksgiving table.

Ingredients for the recipe include:

1 fold out pie crust (thawed)

3 eggs

3/4 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of light corn syrup

1 and 1/2 cups of finely chopped walnuts

1/4 teaspoons of salt

4 teaspoons of butter, melted

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

whipped cream

Directions:

The singer says to preheat the oven to 400. Roll out the crust and line a 9-inch pie plate.

Then, beat eggs in a large bowl with a hand mixer. Gradually add sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Then continue mixing.

Add the melted butter to the mixture and continue to beat.

Pour egg mixture into the shell and add walnuts. Spread the walnuts evenly with the mixture and bake for 10 minutes.

She says to reduce the heat to 300 and bake for an additional 45 minutes. Then place a collar of foil around the edge of the crust after 30 minutes.

Serve with whipped cream.