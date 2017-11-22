Cash, 81 Xanax pills, heroin seized in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An east Tennessee man is facing several charges related to drug distribution, among other charges, after deputies in Washington County served a warrant accusing him of violating his probation.

Deputies said on Tuesday, they went to a home located in the 700 block of Gray Station Road where they saw, “in plain view” an assortment of narcotics, cash, and a firearm lying on a table next to where Tommy Scott Guess had been sleeping.

Deputies say Guess was in possession of 81 Xanax pills, 140 buprenorphine (suboxone) pills, 20 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of heroin, and other drug paraphernalia like plastic baggies and digital scales.

In addition, deputies seized $897 in cash and a firearm.

Guess was charged with violation of probation, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of schedule 1, 3 4, and 6 for resale, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, violations of drug free school zone, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guess is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on an $87,000 bond.