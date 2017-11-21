WJHL, local celebs participate in Food City bagging event for United Way



TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – United Way teamed up with Food City Tuesday for the Celebrity Bagging event.

It’s normally hosted on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Volunteers celebrities, including some from WJHL, bagged groceries at one of the 28 Food City locations across the region.

Each person collects tips to benefit each store’s local United Way.

Shoppers also have the option of contributing to their local United Way at checkout or have the contribution added to their grocery total.

The event included Food City locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol TN/VA, Jonesborough, Gray, Elizabethton, Piney Flats, Blountville, Abingdon, Marion, Chilhowie, Cedar Bluff, Lebanon, Wise, Weber City and Pennington Gap, VA to name a few.

Always enjoy bagging groceries every year to raise money for @UnitedWay, saying "hi" to our loyal viewers in the process & catching up with fellow baggers like @CoJCTN Commissioner Jenny Brock @SteveBarnettJCS & more. #LIVEUNITED #celebritybagging #watchdog pic.twitter.com/0utCWpUFU2 — Nate Morabito (@WJHL_Nate) November 21, 2017

Carol – one of the many very PATIENT customers at @FoodCity on @liveunitedwc “celeb” bagging day as Team @WJHL11 tried our best. Thanks for the tips. Great organizations to benefit from it all. pic.twitter.com/kMRO9GkRmc — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) November 21, 2017

Thank you Kingsport city officials! Alderman Colette George. #celebritybagging pic.twitter.com/jEHnH5JjAE — United Way Kingsport (@UWGK) November 21, 2017

So excited to be back at this year's @FoodCity @unitedwayswva #celebritybagging event in @TownofWise! Come support a great cause and get ready for #Thanksgiving! I'll be here till 5! pic.twitter.com/urDpFvbNiy — Chuck Slemp (@ChuckSlemp) November 21, 2017