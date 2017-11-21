WJHL, local celebs participate in Food City bagging event for United Way




TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – United Way teamed up with Food City Tuesday for the Celebrity Bagging event.

It’s normally hosted on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Volunteers celebrities, including some from WJHL, bagged groceries at one of the 28 Food City locations across the region.

Each person collects tips to benefit each store’s local United Way.

Shoppers also have the option of contributing to their local United Way at checkout or have the contribution added to their grocery total.

The event included Food City locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol TN/VA, Jonesborough, Gray, Elizabethton, Piney Flats, Blountville, Abingdon, Marion, Chilhowie, Cedar Bluff, Lebanon, Wise, Weber City and Pennington Gap, VA to name a few.

