Video shows theft; Carter Co. sheriff seeks info

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help identifying the suspects in thefts that have occurred in the Warrior Estates area.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video and images related to one of the thefts in that area.

If you think you may know who these people are, call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 542-1846 or go to our website at http://www.sheriff.cc.

“We believe these thieves are thieves of opportunity and I would ask that everyone please lock their car doors at night. If you see anyone that is out of place or walking around your neighborhood please call 911,” said Dexter Lunceford Carter County Sheriff.