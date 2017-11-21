Uber concealed breach of 57 million users’ & drivers’ data for over a year

(KRON) — Hackers stole the personal information of 57 million Uber customers and drivers, according to Bloomberg, and Uber concealed the massive breach for more than a year.

The ride-hailing company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, Bloomberg reports.

Compromised data from the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 50 million Uber riders around the world, the company told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The personal information of about 7 million drivers were accessed as well, including some 600,000 U.S. driver’s license numbers. No Social Security numbers, credit card details, trip location info or other data were taken, Uber said.

Uber said it believes the information was never used but declined to disclose the identities of the attackers.