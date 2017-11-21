Two involved in shooting at Piney Flats home identified; TBI investigating

(WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, as well as 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, confirmed to News Channel 11 the identities of two people involved in a shooting that took place Sunday in Piney Flats.

According to a TBI news release, Staubus requested that TBI Special Agents investigate the circumstances of the shooting that happened in the 400 block of Beck Drive in Piney Flats.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home after receiving a 911 call and found Michael Bennett injured from a gunshot wound.

Bennett was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Staubus was able to confirm to News Channel 11 on Tuesday that Bennett’s wife, Angela Bennett, was the shooter.

According to Staubus, Angela Bennett works as a secretary for Mayor Richard Venable.

We asked Staubus if either person was facing charges or whether they were in jail, and he said the case is currently under investigation.

Yesterday, Staubus told us that a local law enforcement officer was a potential witness and said the officer is related to the individuals involved.

We later found out that the officer is the son of Angela Bennett, and he is currently an employee with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI said in a news release that “at this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. As in all TBI investigations, upon completion, our findings will be handed over to the District Attorney General for his consideration and review.”

