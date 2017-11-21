Tornado fall to LMU

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team got off to a hot start against Lincoln Memorial University, holding the lead after the first quarter. However, the Railsplitters turned the tide in the second quarter and held off a late Tornado rally to take the contest 74-61.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: Lincoln Memorial 74, King 61
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 2-3; Lincoln Memorial 3-2
HOW IT HAPPENED
· Freshmen Taylor Freeman and Ali Golden got the Tornado offense going in the first half, combining for 15 points and going 5-for-5 from three-point range.
· Golden had six points and Freeman nine points in the opening stanza that saw the Tornado lead 17-14. In the quarter, the Tornado shot 54.4 percent from the floor and 71.4 percent from three-point range.
· In the second quarter, the Railplitter defense dug in, holding King to a 17.6 field goal percentage and nine points.
· Lincoln Memorial scored six straight points, turning a three point deficit into a 24-21 lead.
· The Railsplitters then closed the quarter on 7-2 run, scoring the final five points of the half to take a 35-26 lead at the break.
· Lincoln Memorial looked to put the game out of reach in the third quarter, going on a 14-0 that gave the Railsplitters their largest lead of the game at 58-33.
· However, King closed the quarter on a 7-2 run, cutting their deficit to 60-42 going to the fourth quarter.
· The Tornado kept the run going in the fourth quarter, scoring the first six points, capped by a pair of Golden free throws to cut the Lincoln Memorial lead to 60-48.
· However, the Railsplitters ended the spurt and stretched their lead back to 69-50 as they took the contest 74-61.
· Golden scored a game-high 19 points and Freeman followed with 18 points and three assists.
· Amy Van Deventer snared a game-high six rebounds and added seven points.
FOR THE FOES
· Shea Coker led the way for Lincoln Memorial with 15 points and five rebounds.
· Karsen Sims and Rachel Griffith added 13 points apiece and Emily Griffith chipped in with 10 points.
· Emily Griffith added six rebounds and six assists.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
· Golden and Freeman both set career-highs in points. This marks the second straight game Golden has set a career-best as she scored 18 points against Newberry College on Saturday.
· Freeman last scored 13 points in the season opener against Mars Hill University.
UP NEXT
· King returns to the court on November 28 when the open Conference Carolinas play against North Greenville. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
· Lincoln Memorial next travels to Tusculum College on November 29.