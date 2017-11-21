Tim McGraw and Faith Hill find harmony on first duets record

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press Published:
(Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After 21 years of marriage and countless duets, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have finally poured their on-stage chemistry into a full album of duets, highlighting both of their skills and styles as singers.

The Grammy-winning power couple explore romance, as well as break up songs on “The Rest of Our Life,” and they say there’s always hard work involved in a marriage

The album is a mix of their singing styles. Hill, who hasn’t put out an album of new music in nearly a decade, delivers flawlessly on the big power pop and soulful anthems, like “Love Me To Lie.” And McGraw brings it back home to his country rocker roots on songs like “Cowboy Lullaby.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

