Tarter garners SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Nov. 21, 2017) – Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

“I think Tianna being recognized for her efforts go way beyond stats,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “I think sports writers in this case and the people that voted, recognize toughness and that’s what Tianna is. She epitomizes toughness and to play through a broken nose and stitches and to have the kind of performance she had on the road and then two games at home. She was phenomenally tough. She exhibited leadership skills well beyond statistics. We’re really happy for her and this is the first of many to come. It’s a great recognition for her and our program as we move forward.”

Tarter earns her second award of the week after being named the College Sports Madness Player of the Week yesterday. She led the Bucs to three consecutive wins with three double-digit scoring performances.

She finished the week averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.0 steals per game. Tarter also went 15-16 from the free throw line.