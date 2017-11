JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Registration is underway at Memorial Park Community Center for the 12th Annual Turkey Trot.

Online registration is closed, but you can still register in person on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For those who have already registered, packet pick-up is taking place at the same time.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information on this year’s Turkey Trot, visit http://www.jcturkeytrot.com.

