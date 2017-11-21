Rainey Has Interim Tag Removed, Berglund Named SWA

WISE – – Officials at UVa-Wise announced the interim tag has been removed from Director of Athletics Kendall Rainey, a role she had held since June, Tuesday. Additionally, Assistant Athletic Director Malinda Berglund will also serve as the institution’s Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) effective immediately. A former two-sport star at the College, Rainey previously served as the school’s volleyball coach and as Associate Director of Athletics for Academics and Student-Athlete Success.
“I am excited to take another step in establishing this athletic administration and plan to maintain emphasis on quality student-athlete experiences and supporting the mission of UVa-Wise,” stated Rainey. “I appreciate the continued support of the athletic staff, students and college community.”
A member of the College’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Rainey excelled as a volleyball and softball player for the Cavaliers. During her playing career, she was named NAIA Region XII Player of the Year as she aided the softball program to its first national tournament appearance in 2005.
Rainey returned to UVa-Wise as the school’s volleyball coach where she saw the team’s win total improve in each of her three seasons at the helm of the program before moving to athletic administration.
This spring, she served as tournament director as UVa-Wise hosted the NCAA Atlantic Region I Softball Tournament. The event marked the first time the College had served as a host for a NCAA Tournament in any sport.
The administrator has also taught classes in the sport management program while also advising the student-athlete mentor program and coordinating the department’s community engagement and educational programming during her administrative career.
A two-time Academic All-American and business administration major, Rainey graduated from UVa-Wise in 2005 before adding a master’s degree in sport management (2007) and a Ph.D. in sport sociology (2013) from the University of Tennessee.
Berglund came to UVa-Wise in 2016 as the school’s Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations and Compliance. In her role, Berglund oversees all areas of student-athlete eligibility, progress toward degree completion and rules education programs.
“We appreciate Malinda’s efforts in compliance over the last couple of years and look forward to her continued development into administration with the SWA role,” remarked Director of Athletics Rainey. “We expect her to continue to have an active voice at UVa-Wise and with the Mountain East Conference.”
A native of Grand Marais, Minnesota, Berglund came to the College after most recently serving as the Compliance Coordinator, Sports Information Director and Game Day Manager at Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia.
During her two years at Bluefield State, Berglund ensured the school was in full compliance with NCAA and Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) legislation while being involved with all aspects of student-athlete eligibility. In addition to her duties as Compliance Coordinator, Berglund assisted in designing a new athletic website with PrestoSports, created all athletic department social media and kept statistics for all home sporting events.
As Game Day Manager at Bluefield State, she oversaw the scheduling of game day workers for all indoor sports.
Earning a sport management degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris in 2006, Berglund graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, with a master’s degree in health and human Performance in 2010.
Berglund was a two-year team captain in basketball at Minnesota-Morris, earning the Willis Kelly Award as the most outstanding female student-athlete of the year. She was also a First-Team All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference selection and set the single-game scoring record with 42 points in a game. Berglund surpassed 1,000 points in her career and was named to the UMAC All-Defensive Team.
UVa-Wise is a NCAA Division II institution that fields 13 intercollegiate athletic teams that compete in the Mountain East Conference.