Johnson City: Still time to register for 12th Annual Turkey Trot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Organizers for the upcoming Turkey Trot in Johnson City say, although online registration is closed, there is still time to registers for the 12th Annual Turkey Trot.

Packet pickup will take place today and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center. That’s located at 510 Bert Street.

Walk-in registrations are welcome, just make sure to stop by during the above hours.

The Turkey Trot is set for Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

News Channel 11 is a proud sponsor of the Turkey Trot, and News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will emcee the pre-race show this year.

For more information on how you can sign up just visit, visit http://www.jcturkeytrot.com.