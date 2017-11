JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation says it is seeking to hire basketball officials and scorekeepers.

The city says applicants must be at least 16 years old and have knowledge of the sport. In addition, applicants must pass a background check.

For more information, call 423-283-5822 or visit the athletic office at Winged Deer Park, which is located at 4137 Bristol Highway. Its business hours are from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.