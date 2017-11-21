Good Samaritan Ministries delivers Thanksgiving boxes across Tri-Cities region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Tuesday morning we were along for the ride as volunteers with Good Samaritan Ministries delivered hundreds of Thanksgiving boxes to those in need.

Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Aaron Murphy, said Tuesday’s distribution was just part of a bigger number of people they’ve been able to serve so far this holiday season.

“3,200 families and individuals we’ve served, which is a big deal for us…we’ve had families and individuals come to us all the way from Abingdon, Virginia to Morristown, Tennessee to receive our services this time of year,” Murphy said.

We watched as volunteers like Al Hamlett went door to door in Johnson City with a box of food and a turkey in hand.

“To get a food box delivered, especially for the holiday, which some of them will be alone, is just the ultimate for them…and it’s a privilege to be able do it, it’s a privilege to be able to give back,” Hamlett said.

For people like Angel Coats this was a delivery that meant so much just days before Thanksgiving.

“Around here, it gets a little short sometimes, so it means a lot to be able to have the extra food to be able to cook dinner here…make the best of things and be thankful for what you have, it can always be worse,” Coats said.

Murphy said they will continue to distribute the Thanksgiving boxes on Wednesday.